iOS 16 Exploit Lets You Change Your iPhone's Font System-Wide

While Apple has increased the level of customization iPhone users have access to over the years, the iPhone's system-wide font has been one thing users have not been able to change. Thanks to a new tool created by a developer, however, users will now be able to change their iPhone's font if they're running an older version of iOS 16.
The developer, Zhuowei Zhang, made a tool that changes an iPhone's system-wide font by exploiting a security loophole present in past versions of iOS 16. The security loophole Zhang used to make the tool was patched in iOS 16.2, meaning an iPhone will have to be running iOS 16.1.2 or older to use the tool and change its system-wide font.
To check what version your iPhone is running, go to Settings -> General -> About -> and see what is listed as the iOS version. Apple last weekend stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, meaning if you're running iOS 16.2, you will not be able to downgrade.
The tool is available on GitHub as an IPA file and lets users change their iPhone's font to one of several choices, including Comic Sans MS, Fira Sans, DejaVu Sans Mono, and others. Using the tool will change the appearance of your iPhone, as seen in the screenshots provided by Zhang below.
Users are heavily advised to update their device to iOS 16.2 as it includes important security fixes and a host of new features, including new options for the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Music Sing, the new Freeform app, and more. You can learn more about iOS 16.2 using our guide.
Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year.
The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Anker is heading into the new year with even more sales on its best charging and power accessories, all of which can be found on Amazon. Below you'll find deals on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, according to the latest information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a series of tweets today, Kuo said a new processor/chip will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive...
Apple recently released iOS 16.2 with many new features. Now, attention turns to additional features coming to the iPhone in 2023. We've recapped five iPhone features that Apple has previously promised to launch or expand, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option and an Apple Card savings account for earning interest on Daily Cash. At least one feature listed below will be part of iOS...
Apple is rumored to be planning to launch an all-new external display within a matter of months, featuring a host of advanced capabilities that surpass the company's two existing monitors.
The display, which is rumored to arrive in early 2023, is expected to sit somewhere between the $1,599 Studio Display and the $4,999 Pro Display XDR – but more exact information about the device's...
Indian brand Pebble plans to release a new smartwatch that looks like a blatant Apple Watch Ultra ripoff. The watch has virtually the exact same design as the Apple Watch Ultra and even looks like it will be available with a knockoff Ocean Band.
Priced at the equivalent of just $48, the Pebble Cosmos Engage is obviously made with lower-quality materials than the Apple Watch Ultra. For...
Monday December 26, 2022 8:37 pm PST by Sami Fathi
The first season of hit Apple TV+ shows, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, and others, will be free to watch on the streaming service until January 3.
In the United States, users who are not subscribed to Apple TV+ will be able to watch the first season of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Trying, Prehistoric Planet, and Bad Sisters for free in the Apple TV+ app on iPhone, iPad, ...
