Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.



2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the wireless charging case, with a larger version of the graphic printed in red on the box they come in, but they are otherwise the same as regular AirPods Pro and pricing is unchanged.

Apple has made a Chinese New Year gift guide available and is offering customers up to ¥1,000 off select products purchased between December 30 and January 2, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, second-generation AirPods, and third-generation AirPods. Apple has also started selling OtterBox's limited-edition Chinese New Year case for iPhone 14 models.



Between January 6 and February 7, Apple's retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore will be offering free Today at Apple sessions where customers can use an iPhone to create a New Year portrait that they can share with family and friends.

Apple previously offered limited-edition first-generation AirPods Pro for the Year of the Ox in 2021 and the Year of the Tiger in 2022. Apple says this year's limited-edition AirPods Pro are available while supplies last and limited to two pairs per customer.

The second-generation AirPods Pro were first released in September and feature up to 2x more active noise cancellation, longer battery life, and more.