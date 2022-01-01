Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year With Special-Edition AirPods Pro and More

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on February 1, Apple has released special-edition AirPods Pro with a custom-designed tiger emoji through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.



2022 is the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar. The special-edition AirPods Pro have a custom-designed tiger emoji printed on the wireless charging case, with a larger red version printed on the AirPods Pro box. When purchased at Apple retail stores in China, customers have also received a set of 12 red envelopes with each of the Chinese zodiac signs printed on them in emoji form. It is a Chinese New Year tradition to gift red envelopes to your family and friends, often with money inside.

The special-edition AirPods Pro are otherwise identical to the standard ones, and priced equally.

In China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, customers can also take part in a free in-store or virtual Today at Apple session called "Share Your Love" in which they will create personalized greeting cards for the New Year.

Apple also has Year of the Tiger artwork and decals on display at select retail stores in China.

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled special-edition Beats Studio Buds for the Chinese New Year. The custom Beats feature a red design with gold tiger print accents on the earbuds and charging case as a tribute to the Year of the Tiger. They are available starting today, but only in China, with pricing set at 1,099 yuan.

(Thanks, Michael Steeber!)