Verizon Discounts 'Welcome Unlimited' Plan by $5 Per Line With Three-Year Price Guarantee

Verizon today announced a new discount for its "Welcome Unlimited" plan, which will see the price drop by $5 per line for unlimited text, talk, and 5G data for those who are new to the Verizon network.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Customers who swap over to Verizon and bring their own device can sign up for Welcome Unlimited for $25 per line per month for four lines, with a three year price guarantee. That is a $5 discount per line over the standard $30/line price point, for a total savings of $20/month for four phones. Over the three year window, that adds up to a total savings of $720.

The $5 discount is available for those who have fewer lines as well. One line is priced at $60 per month, down from $65, and two lines are available for $50 per line per month, down from $55 per line. Three lines will cost $35 per month per line, down from $40.

Verizon says that a $180 promo credit per phone is applied over 36 months when you bring your own phone to Verizon and sign up for the Welcome Unlimited plan. This is a limited time offer, and it does not include taxes or fees, with Auto Pay and paper-free billing required to get the discount.

The deal is set to start on Friday, December 23, with more information available from Verizon's website.