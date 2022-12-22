Verizon Discounts 'Welcome Unlimited' Plan by $5 Per Line With Three-Year Price Guarantee
Verizon today announced a new discount for its "Welcome Unlimited" plan, which will see the price drop by $5 per line for unlimited text, talk, and 5G data for those who are new to the Verizon network.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Customers who swap over to Verizon and bring their own device can sign up for Welcome Unlimited for $25 per line per month for four lines, with a three year price guarantee. That is a $5 discount per line over the standard $30/line price point, for a total savings of $20/month for four phones. Over the three year window, that adds up to a total savings of $720.
The $5 discount is available for those who have fewer lines as well. One line is priced at $60 per month, down from $65, and two lines are available for $50 per line per month, down from $55 per line. Three lines will cost $35 per month per line, down from $40.
Verizon says that a $180 promo credit per phone is applied over 36 months when you bring your own phone to Verizon and sign up for the Welcome Unlimited plan. This is a limited time offer, and it does not include taxes or fees, with Auto Pay and paper-free billing required to get the discount.
The deal is set to start on Friday, December 23, with more information available from Verizon's website.
Popular Stories
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item trackers since November, but at the time the company didn't provide any information on what was changed. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated a support document explaining what's new.
According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 allows AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhone....
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
2022 was a big year for Apple, with many all-new products introduced, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. On the other hand, Apple also discontinued some of its longtime devices, such as the iPod touch.
As the year comes to an end, we've recapped four products discontinued by Apple in 2022.
27-inch iMac
Following the introduction of the Mac Studio and...
Apple is working on an online search engine to rival Google amid wider improvements to Spotlight search, according to a recent report from The Information.
The report explains that Apple's work on search technology is facing setbacks amid a loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of its own web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which...
Apple plans to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options "early next year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptops were originally expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced delays internally.
No major changes are expected for the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models beyond the upgraded chip options and possibly faster...
Apple continues to test an all-new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip, but the company has likely abandoned plans to release a higher-end configuration with a so-called "M2 Extreme" chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the latest edition of his newsletter today, Gurman said the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip will be available...
Apple launched the controversial "trashcan" Mac Pro nine years ago today, introducing one of its most criticized designs that persisted through a period of widespread discontentment with the Mac lineup.
The redesign took the Mac Pro in an entirely new direction, spearheaded by a polished aluminum cylinder that became unofficially dubbed the "trashcan." All of the Mac Pro's components were...