Apple Stores Offering Free Two-Hour Delivery on Last-Minute Gifts

If you are looking to purchase some last-minute gifts, Apple's retail stores are now offering free two-hour delivery on eligible, in-stock products in select countries. The offer is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV only.



Free two-hour delivery is available in most U.S. metro areas for orders placed through Apple's online store by 12:00 p.m. local time on December 24. The items will be delivered from a local Apple retail store by a courier such as Postmates at a time selected during checkout. Apple normally charges $9 for two-hour delivery.

Apple is also offering free two-hour delivery in select areas of Canada, France, Spain, and the UK, along with free three-hour delivery in Australia.

Apple has a holiday gift guide for those looking for last-minute gift ideas. Most products purchased between November 4 and December 25 are eligible for return until January 8, 2023 under Apple's extended holiday return policy.