French Court Levies Fine Against Apple for Abusive App Store Practices

The French Commercial Court in Paris today fined Apple $1 million for abusive App Store practices, reports Reuters. Apple imposed unfair commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the ‌App Store‌, according to the ruling.



The decision is the result of a multi-year investigation by France's consumer affairs and fraud watchdog (DGCCRF), overseen by the French ministry of finance. French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has been championing the rights of developers, and he believes that Apple and Google's app stores take advantage of software developers. His investigation found that there are "significant imbalances" in the relationships between Apple and Google and the developers that sell apps on those stores.

In a statement, Apple said that it will look into the court's decision and will continue to work with French developers. The company also said that it believes in "vibrant and competitive markets" that allow innovation to flourish.



We will review this French court decision closely and will continue working hard to deliver support for developers and a safe experience for users. Through the App Store, we've helped French developers of all sizes share their passion and creativity with users around the world while creating a secure and trusted place for customers.

The fine that Apple has been hit with is minuscule in terms of the company's income, but it could potentially lead to orders for ‌App Store‌ rule changes.

Apple is dealing with several other inquiries into its ‌App Store‌ and business practices in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and the United States, to name a few.