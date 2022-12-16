Deals: Get Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Delivered in Time for Christmas at $199.99 ($49 Off)

Verizon is providing a great deal on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 in the lead-up to Christmas, priced at $199.99, down from $249.00. This deal price remains just about $2 away from the best price we ever tracked on the accessory.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With the Christmas holiday just over one week away, we doubt any other retailer will be matching this deal on the AirPods Pro 2 in time for them to arrive before the 25th. This makes Verizon's discount still your best chance to get the AirPods Pro 2 at nearly their best-ever price in time for the holidays with Verizon's free two-day shipping.

