MacRumors Exclusive Nomad Sale Ends Soon: Save 20% Sitewide on iPhone Cases, Chargers, Apple Watch Bands, and More

Last week, we shared a list of exclusive deals that our readers can browse to wrap up their holiday shopping. Among the retailers in that list was Nomad, and our exclusive 20 percent sitewide discount will end tomorrow, December 16.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the discount, all you need to do is shop on Nomad's website and add items to your cart. Once you head to the checkout screen, enter the code MRHOLIDAY in the discount code box and click "apply" to get 20 percent off your order.

Nomad promises that all orders placed by 12:00 p.m. PST on December 19 will arrive in time for December 24, but you may need to pay for expedited shipping. Nomad offers free standard shipping on all orders placed in the United States that surpass $150.

This discount code will only work on in stock and full priced items. The sale has one more day left, and it will officially expire on the night of December 16.



Charging

iPhone 14 Cases

AirPods Cases

Apple Watch Bands

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.