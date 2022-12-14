Deals: Record Low Prices Hit Beats Headphones on Amazon

Amazon is discounting a collection of Beats headphones today, including all-time low prices on the Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Buds. All of the accessories shared below can be delivered before December 25 on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the Beats Fit Pro, you can get these headphones for $159.95, down from $199.95. All four colors are available at this price point, with the average delivery window estimated between December 19 and 21.

The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $89.95, down from $149.95. This one is also available in every color, but Moon Gray and Ocean Blue have delivery dates after Christmas.

There are plenty of other Beats-related deals on Amazon as well, like the Powerbeats Pro for $149.95, down from $249.95 and the Beats Studio3 Headphones for $169.99, down from $349.95. On the lower end, you can get the Beats Flex for $49.95, down from $69.95.

