Instagram Debuts Group Profiles, Twitter-Like 'Notes' Feature for Sharing Text and Emojis

Meta-owned social network Instagram today announced the launch of a new "Notes" feature that is designed to allow Instagram users to share their thoughts using text and emojis. Notes are described as short posts that can include up to 60 characters, which means they're similar to a tweet, but with support for fewer words.



Notes can be shared by going to the top of the inbox, selecting followers or people on the Close Friends List, and then writing and sharing a note. Notes will show at the top of the inbox for 24 hours, and replies will be displayed as DMs.

During testing, we learned that people liked having a lightweight, easy way to share what's on their mind and start conversations. From asking for recommendations to sharing what they're up to, Notes give people a casual and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with each other.

Instagram will also soon be implementing Group Profiles, which will allow multiple users to share posts and stories through a dedicated, shared profile.

Candid Stories are in testing as well, with Instagram aiming to add BeReal-like functionality. Candid Stories are only visible to those who also share their own Candid, and it is meant to be used to "share what you're doing right now." Instagram will send daily notifications to post a Candid, unless the setting is disabled.

Notes are rolling out today, while Candid Stories are in testing and will be available for some users. Group Profiles are set to come out in the near future.