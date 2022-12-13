Deals: Get the Year's Best Prices on Apple's MacBook Pro at Up to $499 Off

We've been keeping an eye on all of the Apple products that have major discounts and are still in stock with guaranteed Christmas delivery. As expected, the cross section of products that fall under these categories is low, but now includes Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro notebooks on Amazon at up to $499 off.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can get the Space Gray model for its all-time low price of $1,999.99, down from $2,499.00. Free delivery options set the arrival window for December 21 as of writing, and only Space Gray is available.

Moving to the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, this one is on sale for $1,999.99, down from $2,499.00. It's again only available in Space Gray, and has a delivery estimate of December 21 for most residences in the United States.

Additionally, you can get the 1TB M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199.99 ($499 off) and the 1TB M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro for $3,049.00 ($450 off). Both of these sales are also all-time low prices and have delivery dates before December 25.

