Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale on Amazon Has Up to 50% Off Charging Accessories

by

Anker is back today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering up to 50 percent off a collection of its most popular charging accessories. In total these deals include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.

anker snowNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Many of the Anker products on sale today have delivery dates ahead of Christmas day, so if you're shopping for the holiday season these accessories can make for solid gifts and stocking stuffers. You can find all of the items on sale listed below, including markdowns on wireless chargers, portable chargers, USB-C hubs, wall chargers, and charging cables.

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

USB-C Hubs

Wall Chargers

Cables

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

