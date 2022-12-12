Deals: Anker's New Gold Box Sale on Amazon Has Up to 50% Off Charging Accessories
Anker is back today with a new Gold Box deal on Amazon, offering up to 50 percent off a collection of its most popular charging accessories. In total these deals include savings on wireless chargers, USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Many of the Anker products on sale today have delivery dates ahead of Christmas day, so if you're shopping for the holiday season these accessories can make for solid gifts and stocking stuffers. You can find all of the items on sale listed below, including markdowns on wireless chargers, portable chargers, USB-C hubs, wall chargers, and charging cables.
Wireless Chargers
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh 2-in-1 Hybrid Charger - $23.99, down from $39.99
- MagGo with PopSockets Grip 5,000 mAh - $39.99, down from $69.99
- MagGo 5,000 mAh Foldable Charger - $41.99, down from $69.99
- PowerCore 20,000 mAh - $48.99, down from $69.99
- PowerCore 40,000 mAh - $59.99, down from $99.99
- Portable Power Station - $749.99, down from $999.99
USB-C Hubs
Wall Chargers
Cables
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
