Apple Pay Offering These Exclusive Holiday Discounts Until Next Week

Now through December 15, you can get exclusive holiday offers when you shop with Apple Pay in the United States. There are 12 participating brands, including Revolve, Le Creuset, HotelTonight, and more, with a full list outlined on Apple's website.



The offers are available for qualifying purchases made with Apple Pay on participating apps and websites using devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple previously announced that customers who sign up for an Apple Card between December 1 and December 25 are eligible for an increased 5% Daily Cash on Apple products purchased with the card between those dates at Apple Stores and on Apple.com.