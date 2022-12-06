Google Search Brings Continuous Scrolling to Desktop Users in the US

Google search queries on desktop will now return results in a continuous scroll instead of being divided into several pages, the company announced today (via The Verge).



The change is reminiscent of the way modern social media feeds work, although Google's version isn't quite the "infinite scroll" that social network users will be familiar with. Google says a search will now return six pages of results in a single scroll, before offering users a "See more" button to show additional results.

For as long as most people will remember, search results have been divided over several linked pages that users click through to continue browsing. Google claims continuous scroll will make browsing results quicker and easier, although some users are likely to miss how pages often act as a natural breaker for them to consider whether they have all the information they need.

Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you'll now be able to see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022