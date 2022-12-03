Party Trick: Newer iPhones Allow You to Measure Someone's Height Instantly

by

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models feature a LiDAR Scanner next to the rear camera that can be used to measure a person's height instantly in Apple's preinstalled Measure app.

iPhone Measure Height
To measure a person's height, simply open the Measure app, point your iPhone at the person you want to measure, and make sure they are visible on the screen from head to toe. After a brief moment, a line should appear at the top of the person's head with their height measurement. You can choose to have the measurement displayed in feet-and-inches or in centimeters in the Settings app under Measure → Measure Units.

The app measures a person's height from the floor to the top of their head, hair, or hat. You can even measure the seated height of a person in a chair.

The circular shutter button in the bottom-right corner allows you to take a photo of the person with their height measurement and share it with them.

The feature is not available on iPhones without a LiDAR Scanner.

SVTmaniac Avatar
SVTmaniac
49 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Perfect for verifying the accuracy of your Tinder dates profile.
Mr. Awesome Avatar
Mr. Awesome
33 minutes ago at 10:40 am

It’s just a toy - like the measure app itself. For anything important — get out the tape measure.
Obviously you wouldn’t be using this on a construction project, but if you have a LiDAR scanner the Measure app is actually pretty accurate, and is way more convenient than a tape measure if you need to measure a piece of furniture or see if there’s enough space to fit something somewhere.
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
41 minutes ago at 10:33 am
It’s just a toy - like the measure app itself. For anything important — get out the tape measure.
blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
36 minutes ago at 10:38 am

it's over for tinder liars
Next party trick will be fillers detection. Along with botox, plastic surgery, implants, etc.
knappeduivel Avatar
knappeduivel
29 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Feet and inches. Nobody uses that.
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
24 minutes ago at 10:49 am

Feet and inches. Nobody uses that.
You can choose to have the measurement displayed in centimeters in the Settings app under Measure → Measure Units.
Wednesday November 30, 2022
130 comments
Thursday December 1, 2022
205 comments
Thursday December 1, 2022
Tuesday November 29, 2022
387 comments
Wednesday November 30, 2022
280 comments
Thursday December 1, 2022
72 comments
Wednesday November 30, 2022
385 comments
Tuesday November 29, 2022
150 comments
Tuesday November 29, 2022
43 comments
Thursday December 1, 2022
55 comments