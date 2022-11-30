Apple Highlights Accessibility Features on iPhone, Mac, and More in New Ad
Apple today shared a new ad titled "The Greatest" that highlights accessibility features available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Namely, the ad demonstrates the Door Detection, Sound Recognition, and Voice Control features on these devices.
"At Apple, we believe accessibility is a human right," the video description says. "Innovative features like Door Detection, Sound Recognition, Voice Control, and more are designed to let you use your devices in ways that work best for you."
Built into the Magnifier app on the iPhone, Door Detection can detect doors around you and help you understand how to open the door. Sound Recognition can notify you to certain sounds, such as a crying baby, doorbell, or siren. Voice Control lets you navigate and interact with Apple devices using your voice to tap, swipe, type, and more.
Apple's accessibility website provides a detailed overview of these features and many others.
