Apple's 2013 and 2014 iMacs Now Obsolete, Apple Watch Series 2 Marked as Vintage

Apple today updated its vintage and obsolete product list to designate several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete. These Macs were previously on the vintage list, but are now considered obsolete and are no longer eligible for repair.



Obsoleted Macs include the late 2013 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs, the mid-2014 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌, and the late 2014 27-inch Retina 5K ‌iMac‌. The late 2014 27-inch ‌iMac‌ was the first iMac with a 5K Retina display. At the time, Apple's Phil Schiller said it was the "most insanely great Mac we have ever made."

Apple designates products as obsolete seven years after they were last on sale. All hardware service is discontinued for obsolete products, and service providers are not able to order parts for obsolete devices. The 2013 and 2014 iMacs will no longer be able to be repaired with components from Apple.

Apple today also marked the Apple Watch Series 2 as vintage. The vintage products list features devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Apple provides service and parts for vintage devices for up to 7 years, or as required by law, but repairs are subject to parts availability.

Both the original Apple Watch and the ‌Apple Watch Series 2‌ are considered vintage, with the Series 2 having come out in 2016.