No, Apple Isn't Planning to Buy Manchester United

Apple is not currently planning to purchase Premier League club Manchester United, according to a source familiar with the matter.



A report earlier today from British tabloid The Daily Star claimed that Apple had expressed an interest in buying Manchester United for around $7 billion, but our source with direct knowledge of the situation said the report is false.

Manchester United has been majority owned by the Glazer family since 2005. The club announced on Tuesday that its board planned to "explore strategic alternatives," including a potential sale of the club. The news came on the same day that Manchester United announced that star player Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving the club.

While it has no plans to buy Manchester United, Apple has been pushing into sports content. The company partnered with the MLB to air a weekly "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheader on Apple TV+ during the 2022 regular season, and it will be the exclusive provider of MLS games for the next 10 years. Apple is reportedly also considered a frontrunner for streaming rights to the NFL's Sunday Ticket package starting next season.