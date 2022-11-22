Black Friday Mac App Bundle From Unclutter Includes 12 Apps for $84 (79% Off)

Unclutter today introduced its annual Black Friday discount, this one called the "Pick-Me-Apps" bundle. This year, the bundle includes twelve Mac apps for $84 (worth a total value of $406) when purchased all at once, or you can pick and choose individual apps and get them for half the price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apps in the bundle include Acorn 7, Downie 4, iStat Menus 6, Pagico 10, Path Finder, PDF Squeezer 4, RapidWeaver Classic, Soulver 3, TaskPaper, TextSniper, Timemator, and Unclutter. You won't need any special promo code as the $84 bundle price has been applied automatically.

Below you can find the individual purchase prices of each app during this sale.



Acorn 7 - $20, down from $40

Downie 4 - $10, down from $20

iStat Menus 6 - $6, down from $12

Pagico 10 - $32.50, down from $65

Path Finder - $15, down from $30

PDF Squeezer 4 - $5, down from $10

RapidWeaver Classic - $50, down from $100

Soulver 3 - $17.50, down from $35

TaskPaper - $12.50, down from $25

TextSniper - $5, down from $10

Timemator - $19.50, down from $39

Unclutter - $10, down from $20

