You Can Try Verizon's Service for Free With New Test Drive Program

Verizon this week announced the launch of a new Test Drive program that is designed to allow you to try the Verizon network for free over a 30-day period.



Any U.S. smartphone user with an eSIM and unlocked device can get 100GB of 4G/5G data to test out the Verizon network before committing to switching to the carrier. Verizon's program is similar to the Test Drive option offered by T-Mobile, which allows potential T-Mobile subscribers 30GB of data to use over 30 days.

In addition to 100GB of data, Verizon's test program includes unlimited talk and text, and the service can be used alongside an existing cellular subscription. 4K streaming quality is available over 5G Ultra Wideband, while streaming is limited to 480p on LTE and 5G Nationwide.

Those who want to try Verizon can scan the QR code on the Test Drive FAQ page to download the My Verizon app to get access to the free trial. As mentioned above, an unlocked, eSIM-capable smartphone is required, and testers cannot be existing Verizon subscribers. eSIM compatible iPhones include the iPhone XR and later.

After the Test Drive, Verizon offers a streamlined process for porting a number over and choosing a 5G plan. For those who opt not to continue with the service, the trial simply ends when the 30-day period has expired, with no need to cancel as no credit card is required.