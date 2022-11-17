iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic Outperforms Latest Snapdragon 8 Chip Coming to Android Phones Later This Year

by

Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chip and platform, promising to "revolutionize flagship smartphones" with "groundbreaking" experiences. The new chip is expected to launch in flagship Android smartphones later this year, but benchmarks suggest it cannot compete with Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which powers iPhone 14 Pro models.

A16 iPhone 14 Pro
While the latest chip won't officially ship in smartphones for a few months, Geekbench scores for the chip have already been spotted in an unreleased Android handset. According to the results (via DealNTech), the latest Snapdragon 8 chip scored 1483 in single-core and 4709 in multi-core. The A16 Bionic scored 1874 in single-core and 5372 in multi-core. For comparison, the A15 Bionic chip, found in the iPhone 13 Pro and the lower-end iPhone 14 models, also scored higher than Qualcomm's latest chip with 1709 in single-core compared to 1483.

In a press release for the new chip, Qualcomm said it will "define a new standard for connected computing, intelligently engineered with groundbreaking AI across the board to enable extraordinary experiences." Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Chris Patrick, said, "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will revolutionize the landscape of flagship smartphones in 2023."

Compared to the first-generation Snapdragon 8 chip, Qualcomm says the newer platform offers a 35% increase in CPU performance, a 25% increase in GPU performance, and an increase in power efficiency. In 2020, Apple's A14 Bionic and even the A13 Bionic chip from the year earlier beat Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip that launched on Android devices last year.

iphone 14 a16 chip graphics chart

Performance claims made by Apple during the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s keynote in September

The A16 Bionic chip in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, is built on TSMC's 4nm process, and both offer improved performance and energy efficiency. The A16 Bionic chip features 16 billion transistors, a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. "The competition is still working to catch up to the performance of the A13, which we first introduced with iPhone 11 three years ago," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, during the Apple event in September.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Tag: Qualcomm
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

d686546s Avatar
d686546s
10 minutes ago at 01:05 am
Apple's hardware continues to be impressive, but most users probably care most about the power efficiency.

Comparing benchmark scores has become a bit of a pointless exercise, really, when we're completely honest. They are all overpowered for what you really need in a phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

appleprivacyad cleaned

Apple Hit With Class Action Alleging It Tracks Users Despite Privacy Assurances

Monday November 14, 2022 4:56 am PST by
Apple is facing a proposed federal class action alleging that it records users' mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy assurances, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, reports Bloomberg. In a lawsuit filed by New York citizen and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of "utterly false" assurances that users are in control of what information...
Read Full Article175 comments
unreleased apple magic charger

Images of Unreleased 'Apple Magic Charger' Surface Online

Tuesday November 15, 2022 8:27 am PST by
Images of an unreleased Apple MagSafe charging accessory called the "Apple Magic Charger" have surfaced online over the past couple of weeks. Image via @TheBlueMister Rare Apple product collector and Twitter user "TheBlueMister" first shared images of the unreleased accessory earlier this month. Since then, other collectors based in Asia seem to have got their hands on Design Validation Test...
Read Full Article70 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

Testing Apple's New Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:56 am PST by
Apple today officially launched the new Emergency SOS via satellite feature that's available for the iPhone 14 models, so we thought we'd test it out to see just how it works. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Emergency SOS via satellite is designed to allow users to connect to emergency services when no cellular or WiFi connection is available, such as when out...
Read Full Article75 comments
early black friday yellow

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe, More

Friday November 11, 2022 11:04 am PST by
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more. N...
Read Full Article26 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Reportedly Equipped With Binned A15 Chip With 5-Core CPU

Monday November 14, 2022 9:58 am PST by
The third-generation Apple TV 4K released earlier this month is equipped with a binned version of the A15 Bionic chip with one CPU core disabled, according to the website FlatpanelsHD, citing information from the TV Info app for tvOS. The review claims the A15 Bionic has a five-core CPU in the new Apple TV, whereas the chip has a six-core CPU in iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Despite...
Read Full Article89 comments
always on display options

Latest iOS 16.2 Beta Lets You Disable Wallpaper and Notifications for Always On Display

Tuesday November 15, 2022 11:04 am PST by
With the third beta of iOS 16.2 that was provided to developers this morning, Apple has added new functionality to the always on display feature available for the iPhone 14 Pro models. There are now two toggles for disabling wallpaper or notifications when always on display is active. The options can be reached by opening up the Settings app, selecting Display & Brightness, and then going to ...
Read Full Article98 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

What's Next for the iMac? What We Know on a New Design, M3 Chip, and More

Tuesday November 15, 2022 8:13 am PST by
Apple released the all-new 24-inch iMac with the M1 chip in April 2021, making it over a year and a half old at this point. As a result, customers may wonder what's next for the iMac and Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. We've heard several rumors and reports on what Apple has in store, offering us a good idea of what's next, and we've outlined some of the details we know about the...
Read Full Article163 comments
m1 macbook air snowflakes

Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Air Drops to Best-Ever Price of $799.99

Monday November 14, 2022 10:40 am PST by
Apple's 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB) has dropped to $799.99 on Amazon today, down from $999.00, which is a record low price. This sale is available in all three colors of the M1 MacBook Air: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article33 comments