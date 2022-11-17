Deals: AirPods 3 Available for All-Time Low Price of $139.99 on Amazon

Amazon has Apple's AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $139.99 today, down from $169.00. This is an all-time low price on this model of the AirPods 3, and as of writing only Amazon is offering the deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shipping for the AirPods 3 is delayed by a few weeks right now, with delivery windows around mid-December. You can still lock in this all-time low price today and guarantee Christmas delivery, with the likelihood that Amazon will ship out sooner once more stock arrives.

Readers should note that the model of the AirPods 3 on sale comes with the wired Lightning Charging Case, which was introduced this past September. As of now, we're not tracking any sales on the AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case.

There are numerous early Black Friday sales happening this week, including $20 off the HomePod mini from Verizon. Otherwise, you can find the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, and more in our dedicated article.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.