Twitter Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages
Twitter is working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages sent over the social network, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.
"Seeing signs of the feature being worked on in Twitter for Android," wrote Wong in a tweet, which was accompanied by code strings highlighting references to encryption keys.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk later replied to Wong's tweet with a winking face emoji – a heavy hint that the feature is indeed in development.
End-to-end encrypted DMs would put Twitter's messaging platform on the level of apps like Signal and WhatsApp, ensuring that a conversation between users is only ever seen by those sending the messages and not a surveilling third party.
Twitter began work on encryption for Twitter DMs back in 2018 under the moniker "secret conversations," but the feature never materialized. Musk has previously championed privacy-centric encrypted messaging platform Signal, suggesting he is making secure communications a priority for the service.
In related developments, Musk has said that Twitter's $8-per-month subscription plan will relaunch later than originally planned. Twitter Blue Verified will now return on November 29, "to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk announced via tweet
late Tuesday.
Popular Stories
Apple is facing a proposed federal class action alleging that it records users' mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy assurances, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, reports Bloomberg.
In a lawsuit filed by New York citizen and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of "utterly false" assurances that users are in control of what information...
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.
N...
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.
Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company...
Images of an unreleased Apple MagSafe charging accessory called the "Apple Magic Charger" have surfaced online over the past couple of weeks.
Image via @TheBlueMister Rare Apple product collector and Twitter user "TheBlueMister" first shared images of the unreleased accessory earlier this month. Since then, other collectors based in Asia seem to have got their hands on Design Validation Test...
The third-generation Apple TV 4K released earlier this month is equipped with a binned version of the A15 Bionic chip with one CPU core disabled, according to the website FlatpanelsHD, citing information from the TV Info app for tvOS.
The review claims the A15 Bionic has a five-core CPU in the new Apple TV, whereas the chip has a six-core CPU in iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.
Despite...
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Top Rated Comments