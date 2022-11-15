Apple Demonstrates Emergency SOS via Satellite in New Ad as Feature Launches
Apple today shared a new ad titled "The Rescue" that demonstrates the iPhone 14's new Emergency SOS via Satellite safety feature in action. The video was first shared during Apple's September event for the iPhone 14, and it has now been shared on a standalone basis and will likely air as a TV commercial over the coming months.
The dramatic video shows first responders boarding a helicopter and flying towards a couple on the top of a mountain after they contacted emergency services with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, which launches later today in the U.S. and Canada
. The feature is available on all four iPhone 14 models running iOS 16.1 or later.
Emergency SOS via Satellite allows iPhone 14 models to connect directly to a satellite, enabling users to send text messages to emergency services when outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Apple says a text message might take 15 seconds to send via satellite in "ideal conditions with a direct view of the sky and the horizon," but foliage or other obstructions can result in delays or messages failing to send.
Apple says the feature will be expanded to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December, but it did not provide a specific release date.
When available, an option to send a text message via Emergency SOS via Satellite will appear after dialing 911 outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. There will also be a demo mode in the Settings app under Emergency SOS that allows users to test out the feature without contacting emergency responders.
Popular Stories
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.
N...
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks.
Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company...
Apple is facing a proposed federal class action alleging that it records users' mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy assurances, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, reports Bloomberg.
In a lawsuit filed by New York citizen and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of "utterly false" assurances that users are in control of what information...
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1...
Top Rated Comments