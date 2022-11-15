Apple Demonstrates Emergency SOS via Satellite in New Ad as Feature Launches

Apple today shared a new ad titled "The Rescue" that demonstrates the iPhone 14's new Emergency SOS via Satellite safety feature in action. The video was first shared during Apple's September event for the iPhone 14, and it has now been shared on a standalone basis and will likely air as a TV commercial over the coming months.

The dramatic video shows first responders boarding a helicopter and flying towards a couple on the top of a mountain after they contacted emergency services with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, which launches later today in the U.S. and Canada . The feature is available on all four iPhone 14 models running iOS 16.1 or later.

Emergency SOS via Satellite allows iPhone 14 models to connect directly to a satellite, enabling users to send text messages to emergency services when outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Apple says a text message might take 15 seconds to send via satellite in "ideal conditions with a direct view of the sky and the horizon," but foliage or other obstructions can result in delays or messages failing to send.

Apple says the feature will be expanded to France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December, but it did not provide a specific release date.

When available, an option to send a text message via Emergency SOS via Satellite will appear after dialing 911 outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. There will also be a demo mode in the Settings app under Emergency SOS that allows users to test out the feature without contacting emergency responders.