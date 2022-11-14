Some iPhone and iPad Users Seeing Strange Safari Crashes When Searching
Some iPhone and iPad users appear to be experiencing a curious bug in Safari at the current time, with the app crashing when certain search terms are entered. The bug has been going on since last night, from what we can tell, and affected users are running a variant of iOS 16.
Reports suggest that Safari crashes after the first three letters of select words are typed into the search bar, and it is not clear what's causing the issue. We've seen reports of "tar," "bes," "wal," "wel," "old," "sta," "pla," and other words crashing the app. What happens is that people attempt to type in something like "Walmart" or "Starbucks" or "best" and do not get beyond the first three letters before Safari crashes.
It is not clear what is causing this issue, and not all users appear to be affected at this time. It is affecting those running iOS 16, iOS 16.1, iOS 16.1.1, and the iOS 16.2 beta, and Apple does appear to be aware of the problem due to reports people have provided to the support team.
Given that this issue popped up overnight, it is likely some kind of server side bug that Apple will be able to resolve without an iOS update.
Top Rated Comments
https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/safari-crashing-with-certain-search-query.2370185/post-31729822
It did happen to me when typing in "Wel". Fixed it by going to www.wellsfargo.com (http://www.wellsfargo.com), and now when I typed in "Wel" afterwards, it referenced Wellsfargo.com as a recommended search hit.
As far as a fix, it's crashing so there's going to have to be a device-side fix eventually. But hopefully it's something Apple's servers are sending down to the device causing the crash and Apple can stop the poisoned data from being sent down.