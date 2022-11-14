Some iPhone and iPad Users Seeing Strange Safari Crashes When Searching

by

Some iPhone and iPad users appear to be experiencing a curious bug in Safari at the current time, with the app crashing when certain search terms are entered. The bug has been going on since last night, from what we can tell, and affected users are running a variant of iOS 16.

Reports suggest that Safari crashes after the first three letters of select words are typed into the search bar, and it is not clear what's causing the issue. We've seen reports of "tar," "bes," "wal," "wel," "old," "sta," "pla," and other words crashing the app. What happens is that people attempt to type in something like "Walmart" or "Starbucks" or "best" and do not get beyond the first three letters before Safari crashes.


It is not clear what is causing this issue, and not all users appear to be affected at this time. It is affecting those running ‌iOS 16‌, iOS 16.1, iOS 16.1.1, and the iOS 16.2 beta, and Apple does appear to be aware of the problem due to reports people have provided to the support team.


Given that this issue popped up overnight, it is likely some kind of server side bug that Apple will be able to resolve without an iOS update.

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
23 minutes ago at 09:53 am
Also, the websites on the Safari app are taking forever to load :( I tried using Firefox Mozilla browser and it's working blazing fast. So, there's definitely something off with Safari. Hoping for a fix soon.
NoBoMac Avatar
NoBoMac
21 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Turning off Safari Suggestions might work/help.

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/safari-crashing-with-certain-search-query.2370185/post-31729822
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
15 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Me reading this on my solid iOS 15.7.1.
Kaerus Avatar
Kaerus
28 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Looks like the phone app is crashing when trying to pull up Siri reference'd sites.

It did happen to me when typing in "Wel". Fixed it by going to www.wellsfargo.com (http://www.wellsfargo.com), and now when I typed in "Wel" afterwards, it referenced Wellsfargo.com as a recommended search hit.
nvmls Avatar
nvmls
26 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Angry users.
sdf Avatar
sdf
24 minutes ago at 09:51 am
Not seeing a crash. I'm using Duck Duck Go, just like the user in the video.

As far as a fix, it's crashing so there's going to have to be a device-side fix eventually. But hopefully it's something Apple's servers are sending down to the device causing the crash and Apple can stop the poisoned data from being sent down.
