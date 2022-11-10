Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Max
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support document with release information.The 5B58 update for the AirPods Pro 2 added "bug fixes and other improvements," with no other details available.
There is no standard way to upgrade the AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
You can check your AirPods or AirPods Pro firmware by following these steps:
- Connect your AirPods or AirPods Pro to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll update this article, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.
Popular Stories
Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying iPhone customers.
MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing...
There's almost a year to go until we get new iPhone 15 models in September 2023, but we've been hearing rumors for months now. It's looking like the iPhone 15 models could get more notable updates than we saw for the iPhone 14, including features many iPhone users have wanted for years.
We've rounded up some of the best features coming to the iPhone 15 that we've heard so far so MacRumors...
Apple today debuted a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro, marking the second update that the earbuds have received since their fall launch.
The existing 5A377 firmware has been updated to version 5B58.
There is no word on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so we don't know what's new. Apple also does not provide instructions on how to upgrade ...
It's been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date.
14-inch MacBook Pro
Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599...
We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but of course that isn't stopping numerous retailers from holding early Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping holiday. Walmart is one of the first major ones to introduce such a sale this week, with the first leg of its "Deals For Days" event kicking off today.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and...
Apple recently indicated that its product lineup is "set" heading into the holiday shopping season, suggesting that there won't be any new Macs or other devices announced through the remainder of 2022. Nonetheless, there are still at least five notable items on Apple's agenda to expect before the end of the year, as outlined below.
iOS 16.2
iOS 16.2 is currently in beta and is expected to...
A Chinese YouTuber has gone to great lengths to construct a foldable iPhone out of existing parts, merging the internal components of an iPhone with the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr. The resulting device is an iPhone that is able to be folded in half.
The video is in the Chinese language with subtitles, and walks through the process used for deconstructing both devices. All of the...
Apple has issued multiple takedown orders for a popular YouTube channel amongst Apple fans that archived past WWDC keynotes.
The channel owner, Brendan Shanks, shared the news on Twitter alongside screenshots from YouTube with notices of the DMCA takedown orders. The channel, "Apple WWDC Videos," contained hundreds of videos of past WWDC keynotes and is now disabled after it received three...
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1...
Top Rated Comments