Spotify Launching Redesigned Apple Watch App With Several Improvements

Spotify today announced it is rolling out a redesigned Apple Watch app with a "new and improved listening experience" that allows users to more easily browse music and podcasts in "Your Library" and more quickly download music for offline playback.



In a blog post, Spotify said the new design includes larger artwork, new animations, the ability to swipe to like a song, a blue dot next to new podcast episodes, and more. The new design will require an updated version of the Spotify app rolling out on the App Store — it doesn't yet appear to be available for all users as of this writing.

As noted by The Verge, Spotify remains silent about its Hi-Fi audio tier that it promised to launch back in 2021. Apple Music offers lossless audio at no additional charge.