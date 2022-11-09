Video Review: Two Weeks With the New 10th-Generation iPad

by

It's been almost two weeks since Apple introduced the revamped 10th-generation iPad, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using it on a daily basis for the purpose of a more in-depth review for those considering it as an upgrade or a holiday gift for a family member.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ is priced starting at $449, which makes it $120 more expensive than the 9th-generation ‌iPad‌ that Apple is still selling alongside it. At $449, it is $150 less than the iPad Air, a tablet that it shares many features with.

The ‌iPad‌ lineup is somewhat confusing now because the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ and the ‌iPad Air‌ are so similar, but for most people, it is a good deal because it offers a solid set of features for an affordable price. Design wise, the new ‌iPad‌ has the same 10.9-inch display as the ‌iPad Air‌, but it's not quite as advanced in terms of color and reflectivity.

Apple's newest ‌iPad‌ has the same general design as the ‌iPad Air‌, featuring an edge-to-edge display with a Touch ID power button rather than Face ID integration. It also uses USB-C instead of Lightning, offering a more universal charging option, but it does not have Thunderbolt or the quicker transfer speeds you'll see on other ‌iPad‌ models.

There is an A14 chip inside the ‌iPad‌, which is a good deal faster than the A13 chip in the prior-generation version. It is not as advanced as the M1 in the ‌iPad Air‌, but it will last for years to come. There's a landscape FaceTime camera for the first time, which is a nice feature for those who prefer to use the ‌iPad‌ as a replacement for a Mac in a landscape orientation.

As a major downside, the ‌iPad‌ only works with the Apple Pencil 1, an unusual choice because it charges via Lightning and there is no Lightning port. You need a confusing set of adapters if you want to charge the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with your ‌iPad‌, and it isn't clear why Apple didn't just add ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2 compatibility.

On the plus side, Apple designed a new Magic Keyboard Folio for the ‌iPad‌, and it goes hand in hand with the landscape camera to turn the ‌iPad‌ into a Mac alternative. It is a two-piece accessory that works as both a cover and a keyboard, plus there is a built-in stand. Apple also added a function row, something not even available for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

If you opt for the ‌iPad Air‌ instead of the ‌iPad‌, you're paying $150 for an ‌M1‌ chip, a jump in display quality, and support for Stage Manager multitasking, and if you opt for the cheaper 9th-generation ‌iPad‌, you're losing quite a bit of screen real estate and opting for a much slower chip.

The 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ is a solid compromise between price and feature set, and it will appeal to many people who are seeking an updated tablet. What do you think of the ‌iPad‌? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundup: iPad
Buyer's Guide: iPad (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

kylelerner Avatar
kylelerner
4 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
That pencil situation is *lead” with confusion.
Weird pencil sitch - what’s the “point?”
This isn’t “write.”

The above are a few jokes that are as good as this Apple Pencil situation.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.1.1 as Widespread Wi-Fi Bug Persists

Monday November 7, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying iPhone customers. MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

8 Features Rumored for the iPhone 15 Coming in 2023

Monday November 7, 2022 12:55 pm PST by
There's almost a year to go until we get new iPhone 15 models in September 2023, but we've been hearing rumors for months now. It's looking like the iPhone 15 models could get more notable updates than we saw for the iPhone 14, including features many iPhone users have wanted for years. We've rounded up some of the best features coming to the iPhone 15 that we've heard so far so MacRumors...
Read Full Article224 comments
14 inch macbook pro xmas lights

Deals: Amazon Introduces Massive Discounts on 2021 MacBook Pros, Save Up to $499

Monday November 7, 2022 6:44 am PST by
It's been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date. 14-inch MacBook Pro Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599...
Read Full Article78 comments
walmart new ornametns

Deals: Walmart Kicks Off Early Black Friday 'Deals For Days' Sale With Sitewide Discounts

Monday November 7, 2022 11:00 am PST by
We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but of course that isn't stopping numerous retailers from holding early Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping holiday. Walmart is one of the first major ones to introduce such a sale this week, with the first leg of its "Deals For Days" event kicking off today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article12 comments
apple show time event banner

Apple Issues Takedown Order for Popular YouTube Channel That Archived WWDC Keynotes

Monday November 7, 2022 3:39 am PST by
Apple has issued multiple takedown orders for a popular YouTube channel amongst Apple fans that archived past WWDC keynotes. The channel owner, Brendan Shanks, shared the news on Twitter alongside screenshots from YouTube with notices of the DMCA takedown orders. The channel, "Apple WWDC Videos," contained hundreds of videos of past WWDC keynotes and is now disabled after it received three...
Read Full Article283 comments
hey siri banner apple

Gurman: Apple Working On Revamped Siri Experience That Doesn't Require 'Hey Siri' Trigger Phrase

Sunday November 6, 2022 5:54 am PST by
Apple is working on an updated Siri experience that moves away from the trigger phrase "Hey Siri" currently required to invoke the digital voice assistant hands-free, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand phrases and commands without the need to use the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase but...
Read Full Article350 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

Apple Issues iPhone 14 Pro Shipment Warning Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Sunday November 6, 2022 2:57 pm PST by
Apple today said it expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments to be lower than the company previously anticipated due to temporary COVID-19 restrictions at the primary Foxconn factory where the devices are assembled in Zhengzhou, China. The warning was shared in a press release on the Apple Newsroom site:COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article131 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Tuesday November 8, 2022 11:48 am PST by
Apple today debuted a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro, marking the second update that the earbuds have received since their fall launch. The existing 5A377 firmware has been updated to version 5B58. There is no word on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so we don't know what's new. Apple also does not provide instructions on how to upgrade ...
Read Full Article129 comments