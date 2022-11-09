Video Review: Two Weeks With the New 10th-Generation iPad

It's been almost two weeks since Apple introduced the revamped 10th-generation iPad, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using it on a daily basis for the purpose of a more in-depth review for those considering it as an upgrade or a holiday gift for a family member.

The 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ is priced starting at $449, which makes it $120 more expensive than the 9th-generation ‌iPad‌ that Apple is still selling alongside it. At $449, it is $150 less than the iPad Air , a tablet that it shares many features with.

The ‌iPad‌ lineup is somewhat confusing now because the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ and the ‌iPad Air‌ are so similar, but for most people, it is a good deal because it offers a solid set of features for an affordable price. Design wise, the new ‌iPad‌ has the same 10.9-inch display as the ‌iPad Air‌, but it's not quite as advanced in terms of color and reflectivity.

Apple's newest ‌iPad‌ has the same general design as the ‌iPad Air‌, featuring an edge-to-edge display with a Touch ID power button rather than Face ID integration. It also uses USB-C instead of Lightning, offering a more universal charging option, but it does not have Thunderbolt or the quicker transfer speeds you'll see on other ‌iPad‌ models.

There is an A14 chip inside the ‌iPad‌, which is a good deal faster than the A13 chip in the prior-generation version. It is not as advanced as the M1 in the ‌iPad Air‌, but it will last for years to come. There's a landscape FaceTime camera for the first time, which is a nice feature for those who prefer to use the ‌iPad‌ as a replacement for a Mac in a landscape orientation.

As a major downside, the ‌iPad‌ only works with the Apple Pencil 1, an unusual choice because it charges via Lightning and there is no Lightning port. You need a confusing set of adapters if you want to charge the ‌Apple Pencil‌ with your ‌iPad‌, and it isn't clear why Apple didn't just add ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2 compatibility.

On the plus side, Apple designed a new Magic Keyboard Folio for the ‌iPad‌, and it goes hand in hand with the landscape camera to turn the ‌iPad‌ into a Mac alternative. It is a two-piece accessory that works as both a cover and a keyboard, plus there is a built-in stand. Apple also added a function row, something not even available for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

If you opt for the ‌iPad Air‌ instead of the ‌iPad‌, you're paying $150 for an ‌M1‌ chip, a jump in display quality, and support for Stage Manager multitasking, and if you opt for the cheaper 9th-generation ‌iPad‌, you're losing quite a bit of screen real estate and opting for a much slower chip.

The 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ is a solid compromise between price and feature set, and it will appeal to many people who are seeking an updated tablet. What do you think of the ‌iPad‌? Let us know in the comments below.