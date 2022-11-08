Native Union Launches FOLD MacBook Stand

Apple accessory maker Native Union today announced the launch of the FOLD MacBook Stand, which is designed for both use at home and on the go thanks to its compact, collapsible design.



The FOLD is designed to prop up a MacBook to an ideal tilt level to improve posture and also to improve airflow for the machine. It is thin and lightweight, and it folds down so it can tuck into an included carrying case that fits into a bag.

Native Union's stand is compatible with all 13-inch to 16-inch MacBook models, along with 10.2-inch to 16-inch tablets. It can hold up to 3kg, and it also works with laptops and tablets from other brands.

The FOLD Laptop Stand can be purchased from the Native Union website for $40.