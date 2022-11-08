Deals: Apple's 256GB M2 MacBook Air Available for Best-Ever Price of $1,049 ($150 Off)
You can get multiple all-time low prices on on Apple's 2022 M2 MacBook Air today on Amazon, starting at $1,049.00 for the 256GB model. This sale is only available in Space Gray, and it's a match of the lowest price we've ever seen on the new MacBook Air.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple launched the redesigned MacBook Air this past July, and it comes with the new M2 chip, a 13.6-inch LCD display, MagSafe, and an entirely new design. For the 256GB model, Midnight, Silver, and Starlight colors are available at $1,099.00, which is a decent second-best option as well.
Additionally, you can get the 512GB M2 MacBook Air for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is available in Silver and Starlight, and it's another record low price on the 2022 MacBook Air.
We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.
