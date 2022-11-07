Deals: Walmart Kicks Off Early Black Friday 'Deals For Days' Sale With Sitewide Discounts

We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but of course that isn't stopping numerous retailers from holding early Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping holiday. Walmart is one of the first major ones to introduce such a sale this week, with the first leg of its "Deals For Days" event kicking off today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Deals For Days Schedule

This event kicks off November 7 online at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ users only, and then at 7 p.m. ET for everyone else. It will end on November 13, after which the next part of the event will begin. You can sign up for Walmart+ and get a 30-day trial on the retailer's website.

After the first part of Deals For Days concludes, there will be two more weeks of the event. The second starts on November 14 (with the same online schedule as today's event), and the last starts the week of Black Friday on November 21. You can expect coverage of these events on our front page and in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup.



Deals For Days Sale

The first thing to note is that this sale isn't particularly focused on Apple products, and mainly includes discounts on TVs, notebooks, smart home products, and more. We've broken down the major categories of the sale into the lists below, including major discounts on TVs, laptops and tablets, audio accessories, home accessories, and streaming devices.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.