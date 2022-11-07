Deals: Amazon Introduces Massive Discounts on 2021 MacBook Pros, Save Up to $499

It's been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date.

14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599.99, down from $1,999.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray.

14 inch macbook pro deal blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

$399 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,599.99

The 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $1,999.99, down from $2,499.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and only Amazon has the sale.

$499 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $1,999.99

16-inch MacBook Pro

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Silver as well.

16 inch macbook pro deal blue

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,199.00

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,699.00. This is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it's only available in Space Gray.

$400 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,299.00

Finally, Amazon is offering a discount on the 10-Core M1 Max/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get this model for $3,099.00, down from $3,499.00. Only Space Gray is available at this price, and this is another all-time low price for the MacBook Pro.

$400 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max/1TB) for $3,099.00

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.

Top Rated Comments

gusping Avatar
gusping
59 minutes ago at 06:46 am
*Checks UK discounts*

Nevermind….
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
50 minutes ago at 06:56 am

the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599.99 ('https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JQL8KP9?tag=mrforums-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1'), down from $1,999.00.
Wow. That's cheaper than Apple's refurbished ones. That puts it $100 cheaper than an M2 Air with the same amount of SSD and RAM. If you want the Air, you want it, but the MBP is more capable on every front but weight.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
33 minutes ago at 07:12 am

Smoking deal. If they were this price when I bought my M2 MBA, I would have bought the MBP even with the weight difference. Luckily the MBA is still great, but damn..,that is a good price for a great computer.
depends when did you buy ur mba, cause this deal can be had from bestbuy and costco for months now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
1 hour ago at 06:46 am
That's a massive discount. I know new ones are coming early 2023 but still a fantastic price especially if the new ones are simply a M1-M2 upgrade.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
