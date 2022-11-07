Deals: Amazon Introduces Massive Discounts on 2021 MacBook Pros, Save Up to $499

It's been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date.



14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599.99, down from $1,999.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $1,999.99, down from $2,499.00. This is a new all-time low price on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and only Amazon has the sale.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,199.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Silver as well.

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,699.00. This is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it's only available in Space Gray.

Finally, Amazon is offering a discount on the 10-Core M1 Max/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get this model for $3,099.00, down from $3,499.00. Only Space Gray is available at this price, and this is another all-time low price for the MacBook Pro.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.