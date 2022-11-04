Deals: Launch Day Discounts Hit New Apple TV 4K Models on Amazon, Available From $124.99

The new Apple TV 4K is now available to purchase today, and Amazon is still offering a small $4 discount on the streaming device, which it first introduced as a pre-order sale last week. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $124.99, down from $129.00.

While not a massive discount, this is still a notable deal given it's the first discount on the 2022 Apple TV 4K. Because these are brand new, we don't expect much steeper discounts than this to come out any time soon. Although Black Friday is imminent, we are expecting notable sales to focus more on 2021 models, likely dipping below $100.

Likewise, the 128GB Wi-Fi + Ethernet Apple TV 4K is on sale for $144.99, down from $149.00. Only Amazon is offering these launch day discounts on the new Apple TV 4K models.

