Deals: 2021 Apple TV 4K on Sale for Record Low Price of $99.99 Today on Amazon

Following the announcement of new Apple TV 4K models in October, we've been tracking steep markdowns on the 2021 models on Amazon. These sales have continued into November, and right now you can get the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $99.99, down from its original price of $179.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This remains the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the 2021 Apple TV 4K, and it makes the streaming device about $29 cheaper than the brand new entry-level Apple TV 4K model, which starts with 64GB. Current shipping estimates on Amazon provide a November 5 to 10 delivery window.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.