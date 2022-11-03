Google Rolls Out Gmail App's New Package Tracking Feature
Google is rolling out a new Gmail app feature in time for the holiday season that allows users to more easily track their packages directly from within their inbox.
In a bid to help users stay on top of order and shipping confirmation emails over the festive period, Gmail will show a simplified view of a user's package tracking and delivery information.
For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails. Package tracking will be available across most major U.S. shipping carriers and will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status — like "Label created," "Arriving tomorrow" or "Delivered today."
Users can opt in to receive the package tracking updates in their inbox using Gmail's settings. Gmail will then automatically look up order statuses using tracking numbers and surface them in the user's inbox. It will also proactively show delay labels and bring the emails to the top of the inbox. Google says the new package tracking features will roll out "in the coming weeks."
Google's system is vaguely reminiscent of the package tracker that Apple recently introduced in iOS 16, but distinct in that Apple's tracker only works for orders from supporting businesses that are purchased using Apple Pay. Also, Apple's tracker is built into the Wallet app, rather than its stock Mail app.
