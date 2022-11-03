Eve Announces Matter Updates for Eve Energy, Eve Motion and Eve Door & Window

Eve Systems today announced an upcoming firmware update for three of its devices, with the new firmware set to add Matter integration. The latest models of the Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door and Window devices will receive Matter firmware updates on December 12.



Eve says that Matter certification has been completed for these three products, and they will receive firmware updates through the Eve app. With Matter support, each person in a household will be able to access Eve products from their preferred smartphone or voice assistant.

Eve says that all 14 of its Thread-enabled Eve devices will get free Matter firmware updates over time, and Matter-certified Eve products will be available for sale starting in the first quarter of 2023.

The Eve app has to date been available exclusively for iOS devices, but there is an Android version in the works that will launch in early 2023.

Matter is a new smart home standard that is meant to improve interoperability between smart home devices, allowing them to work across multiple smart home platforms.