Deals: Get Up to $110 Off Beats Headphones and $39 Off Apple Watch SE/8 With New Lowest-Ever Prices

Woot and Amazon today have a pair of solid markdowns on Beats headphones and Apple Watches, respectively. You can get up to $110 off select Beats devices on Woot and $39 off the second generation Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 on Amazon.



Beats

Woot today is hosting a notable sale on headphones from a variety of different brands, including all-time low prices on the Beats Fit Pro and Powerbeats Pro. For the Beats Fit Pro, you can these headphones in new condition for $144.95, down from $199.99.

The Beats Fit Pro come in brand new condition with a one year Beats manufacturer limited warranty, and only Sage Gray is available at this record low price. Amazon Prime members can get free standard shipping, and delivery is estimated for November 11 to 15.

The Powerbeats Pro are on sale for $139.95, down from $249.99, which is another best-ever price. These are also in brand new condition, come with a one year Beats manufacturer limited warranty, and are only available in one color: Navy.

Powerbeats Pro are on sale for around $180 at most retailers right now, so Woot's sale is particularly steep for a new pair of the headphones. All of these deals will only be available today, so be sure to browse Woot's full headphone sale before it ends.



Apple Watch

In another sale, Amazon is offering all-time low prices on the second generation Apple Watch SE in select configurations. You can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE (S/M band size) for $239.99 in two colors, down from $279.00.

Only the S/M band size is discounted to this record low price, and it's available in Silver Aluminum and Starlight Aluminum.

We're also tracking a deal on the Apple Watch Series 8, where you can get the 45mm cellular model for $489.99, down from $529.00. This one is only available in M/L band sizes, but it's another all-time low price at $39 off.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.