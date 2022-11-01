iCloud Mail Currently Down for Some Users

iCloud Mail has been experiencing an issue over the past few hours and is currently down for some users, according to Apple's system status page.



There have been a number of reports on Twitter and from MacRumors readers over the past few hours, although the volume of reports doesn't seem terribly high, so the issue may be affecting only a relatively small percentage of users.

User reports indicate iCloud is having problems since 7:56 PM EDT. https://t.co/cMx6KRH6gt RT if you're also having problems #iClouddown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 1, 2022

Apple says the ‌iCloud‌ Mail service may be "slow or unavailable," but no other ‌iCloud‌ services are currently listed as affected.