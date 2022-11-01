Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.3, Downgrading From iOS 16.1 No Longer Possible

by

Following the launch of iOS 16.1 on October 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.0.3, the previously available version of iOS that launched on October 10. As iOS 16.0.3 is no longer being signed, it is no longer possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing iOS 16.1.

iOS 16
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so it is not unusual that iOS 16.0.3 is no longer being signed.

iOS 16.0.3 was a smaller bug fix update that addressed bugs that were plaguing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iOS 16.1 update that replaced it is much larger in scale, introducing iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities for the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, support for the Matter smart home standard, Clean Energy Charging, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 guide.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

ThomasJL Avatar
ThomasJL
34 minutes ago at 06:01 pm
iOS 16.1 is a buggy mess. I wish I had stayed on 15.7 and instead updated to 15.7.1.

I learned my lesson: In the future, I will only consider updating to a new iOS or macOS when the x.2 version is released.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
szw-mapple fan Avatar
szw-mapple fan
25 minutes ago at 06:10 pm

That practice should be illegal. My government agency doesn't OK new IOS versions for months and if a phone gets upgraded by mistake we can't go back to an older version. The phone is temporarily bricked.
If your government's IT doesn't allow new iOS versions until they give approval then they should manage the devices in a way that won't allow individual users to upgrade by themselves.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pdaholic Avatar
pdaholic
21 minutes ago at 06:14 pm

That practice should be illegal. My government agency doesn't OK new IOS versions for months and if a phone gets upgraded by mistake we can't go back to an older version. The phone is temporarily bricked.
How does it get upgraded by mistake? My company uses a profile that blocks upgrades and only allows the last accepted iOS version to be installed. I would have to manually delete the profile or do a complete wipe and install the newest OS. And an upgraded OS shouldn’t “brick” the phone, you just can’t use your company’s software on it until IT catches up.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
40 minutes ago at 05:55 pm
That’s for the better



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hydropsyche Avatar
hydropsyche
38 minutes ago at 05:57 pm
That practice should be illegal. My government agency doesn't OK new IOS versions for months and if a phone gets upgraded by mistake we can't go back to an older version. The phone is temporarily bricked.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sorgo Avatar
sorgo
36 minutes ago at 06:00 pm

That practice should be illegal. My government agency doesn't OK new IOS versions for months and if a phone gets upgraded by mistake we can't go back to an older version. The phone is temporarily bricked.
Sounds like a government-agency problem :oops:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Expected to Launch in Mid-December With Several New Features

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
Read Full Article91 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Gurman: Apple Planning No New Mac Releases For Remainder of 2022

Sunday October 30, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,...
Read Full Article391 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

Rumor: New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Delayed Until Next Year

Sunday October 30, 2022 4:57 am PDT by
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will ...
Read Full Article158 comments
m2 macbook air pink

Apple Now Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air Models

Monday October 31, 2022 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available. There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
Read Full Article112 comments
apple logo backlit mac

Backlit Apple Logo Could Make a Comeback on Future MacBooks

Monday October 31, 2022 8:33 am PDT by
Apple could be considering a return of the iconic backlit Apple logo on future MacBook models, if a newly published patent is anything to go by. Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash Once a common sight in coffee shops everywhere, the glowing emblem of an Apple logo featured on the lids of many Mac laptops launched in the early 2000s, but its demise in 2015 could turn out to be relatively...
Read Full Article224 comments
mid 2017 iMac

Apple to Mark Several iMac Models as Obsolete Later This Month

Tuesday November 1, 2022 2:06 am PDT by
Apple plans to mark several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month, the company said in a memo obtained by MacRumors. In the memo, Apple said the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022. When marked as an obsolete product, the iMacs will no...
Read Full Article120 comments
top stories 29oct2022

Top Stories: New iOS 16.1 Features, USB-C iPhone Confirmed, and More

Saturday October 29, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware. Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:...
Read Full Article44 comments