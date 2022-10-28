ProRes Video Recording on M2 iPad Pro Requires Third-Party Apps, Not Supported in Native Camera App

The M2 iPad Pro supports ProRes video recording for the first time, but customers of the new iPad wishing to take advantage of the capability will have to do so through a third-party app, as Apple's native Camera app seemingly does not support the format.



Customers started receiving their new ‌M2‌ ‌iPad‌ Pros this week, and noticed that ProRes was not an option within Settings for the Camera. As Mac Otakara points out, recording ProRes on the new ‌iPad Pro‌ requires a third-party app that's been updated for the new capability, such as FiLMiC Pro.

Apple did not respond to MacRumors' request for comment on whether this is a bug and if the native Camera app will gain the ability to record ProRes video in a future update.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ are incremental upgrades mainly featuring the new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip, ProRes video recording, and a new hover feature for the second-generation Apple Pencil.