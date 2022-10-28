Halloween Deals: The Best Apple Accessory Sales

Halloween is just a few days away, and in anticipation of the holiday we're tracking multiple sales and promotions on Apple-related accessories from retailers like Meross, Verizon, Belkin, Hyper, Ecobee, and many more.

Sonos

Sonos is kicking off holiday deals very early this year, with up to 20 percent off home theater sets on its website, and at select retailers. These sets are bundles that include Sonos products like the Arc Soundbar, the Sonos One SL, and more.

Besides all of the bundles listed below, Sonos is also offering a deal on the first generation Beam Smart Soundbar, available for $299, down from $399. You can find all of these deals below and by visiting the Sonos website.

Ecobee

Ecobee launched its early Black Friday sale this week, and it's offering some of the year's best prices across its SmartThermostat and SmartSensor collection. You'll find up to $30 off these devices below.

Verizon

At Verizon, you can save 25 percent on MagSafe chargers this week, and no coupon is required. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

The carrier also has steep markdowns on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 cases still going on this week, as low as $12.49 for official Apple Silicone Cases. In regards to the MagSafe accessories, these are among the best prices we've ever tracked.



Adorama

Adorama is kicking off its "Gift of Creativity" sale this week, and it has up to 15 percent off desktop computers, up to 35 percent off laptops, up to 25 percent off iPads and tablets, and up to 35 percent off SSD and storage.



AT&T

AT&T is still offering solid promotions on the new iPhone 14 models, as well as on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. You can get up to $800 off the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with an eligible trade in and purchase on installment plan.

If you're shopping for the iPhone 14, you can get this model at no extra cost with eligible trade in and purchase on a qualifying installment agreement. This is still the same up to $800 off promotion as the previous models, it'll just cover the entire cost of the entry-level iPhone 14.

For Apple Watches, you can get $200 off when you purchase two at the same time. They'll have to be the Series 7 (up to $699.99), SE (up to $359.99), second-generation SE (up to $329.99), Series 8 (up to $799.99), or Ultra (up to $799.99). Both will need to be on a qualifying installment plan and you'll have to add at least one new line to get the deal.



Belkin

Belkin has $20 off your purchase of $100 or more this Halloween, you'll just need to enter the code HALLOWEEN22 at checkout. This is a sitewide sale, so you can save on Belkin's iPhone cases, screen protectors, earbuds, smart home products, wireless chargers, and much more.

Hyper

At Hyper, you can get 31 percent off select products through Halloween with the code SPOOKY31 at checkout.

This sale is focused on connectivity and charging accessories like USB-C hubs, HDMI cables, USB-C chargers, and Lightning cables.



JBL

JBL has up to 40 percent off speakers, headphones, and home audio accessories this Halloween. All of these discounts have been applied automatically so you don't need a coupon code.



Meross

Meross is offering up to 30 percent off during its Halloween Sale when using the code HALLOW22 at checkout. Meross has a bunch of HomeKit-compatible accessories, including indoor and outdoor smart plugs, light bulbs, dimmer switches, and more.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.