Apple CEO Tim Cook: We're Working Hard to Meet Demand for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

During today's earnings call covering the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple has been constrained on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max "from the beginning," which has had an impact on sales.



Cook went on to say that Apple is "working very hard to fulfill demand" and that customer demand was "strong" and ultimately better than Apple anticipated. He expects that supplies will continue to be constrained "for a little while."

Apple was happy with iPhone sales during the quarter, with revenue up by 10 percent. In fiscal 2021, ‌iPhone‌ revenue grew by 39 percent, which made for a "tough compare" year over year. "We feel very good about how we performed in Q4," said Cook.

At the current time, many ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and Pro Max models are not delivering until November in the United States when ordered from Apple's online store.

The 14 Pro and Pro Max have been especially appealing this year as they offer a new Dynamic Island, A16 chip, and camera improvements that are not available in the standard iPhone 14 models. Rumors have suggested that the ‌iPhone 14‌ has not sold as well, with customers particularly uninterested in the new 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus.