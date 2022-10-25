Preview App on macOS Ventura Drops Support for PostScript Files

Starting with macOS Ventura, the Preview app on Mac no longer supports PostScript (.ps) and Encapsulated PostScript (.eps) files, according to a new Apple support document. Preview still supports these files on macOS Monterey and earlier.



Apple recommends using other third-party Mac apps that can view or convert PostScript files. It also remains possible to print .ps and .eps files by dragging them into a Mac's printer queue with these steps on macOS Ventura, according to Apple:

1. Choose Apple menu  > System Settings, then click Printers & Scanners in the sidebar.

2. Click the the name of your printer on the right.

3. Click the Printer Queue button to open the printer queue window.

4. Drag the .ps or .eps file into the printer queue window.

Developed by Adobe in the 1980s, the .ps and .eps file formats were once widely used for desktop publishing/printing purposes. PostScript was the basis of rendering on the NeXT operating system, and was mostly replaced by the PDF format in Mac OS X.