Deals: Save Big on Apple-Related Accessories From Eufy, Nanoleaf, and Beats
Today we're tracking a set of big sales across various Apple-related accessory brands on Amazon, including Eufy, Nanoleaf, and Beats.
Eufy
Starting with the Anker brand Eufy, you can save big on Eufy Security products this week thanks to a series of deals on Eufy indoor cameras (compatible with HomeKit), outdoor cameras, Wi-Fi doorbells, and smart vacuum cleaners. Some of these deals require you to clip on-page coupons, but otherwise they have all been applied automatically.
HomeKit Cameras
- SoloCam C24 Indoor Camera (2x Cam Kit) - $59.99, down from $75.99
- SoloCam P24 Indoor Camera (2x Cam Kit) - $79.99, down from $99.99
- EufyCam 2C (2x Cam Kit) - $179.99 with on-page coupon, down from $239.99
- EufyCam 2 (2x Cam Kit) - $237.38, down from $299.00
- EufyCam 2 Pro (2x Cam Kit) - $249.99, down from $349.99
- EufyCam 2C Pro (2x Cam Kit) - $229.99 with on-page coupon, down from $319.99
Outdoor Cameras
- SoloCam L20 Outdoor Camera - $89.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- SoloCam L40 Outdoor Camera - $99.99, down from $169.99
- SoloCam S40 Solar Outdoor Camera - $129.99, down from $199.99
- Floodlight Cam 2 - $139.99 with on-page coupon, down from $219.99
Doorbells
- Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Video Doorbell 2E - $99.99, down from $159.99
- Video Doorbell Kit - $139.99 with on-page coupon, down from $199.99
Vacuums
- RoboVac 30 - $139.99, down from $249.99
- RoboVac 15C Max - $159.99, down from $249.99
- RoboVac G30 - $199.99, down from $318.99
- RoboVac L35 Vacuum + Mop - $259.99, down from $399.99
- RoboVac G40 Hybrid+ Self-Emptying Vacuum - $329.99 with on-page coupon, down from $499.99
Nanoleaf
You can also save on many Nanoleaf products on Amazon today, ranging from a set of starter kits at up to $50 off to the company's HomeKit-compatible Smart LED Light Bulb and Lightstrip. All of these deals have been automatically applied on Amazon and don't require a coupon code.
- A19 Smart LED Light Bulb - $13.99, down from $19.99
- Color LED Lightstrip Starter Kit - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit - $149.99, down from $199.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit - $149.99, down from $199.99
- Nanoleaf Elements Wood Starter Kit - $199.99, down from $249.99
- Nanoleaf Elements Wood Expansion Pack - $69.99, down from $79.99
- Nanoleaf Lines Starter Kit - $159.99, down from $199.99
- Nanoleaf Lines Expansion Pack - $54.99, down from $69.99
Beats
Lastly, Amazon is marking down a wide array of Beats headphones today, with the centerpiece deal on the Beats Studio Buds. You can get these accessories for $89.95 in five colors, down from $149.95, which is a new all-time low price on the earbuds.
Otherwise, there are deals on the Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and a few over-ear headphones, all of which you can find in the list below. These deals do not require any coupon codes.
- Beats Fit Pro - $159.95, down from $199.95
- Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian - $179.95, down from $199.95
- Powerbeats Pro - $149.95, down from $249.95
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - $99.00, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones - $149.99, down from $349.95
