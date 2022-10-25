Deals: Save Big on Apple-Related Accessories From Eufy, Nanoleaf, and Beats

Today we're tracking a set of big sales across various Apple-related accessory brands on Amazon, including Eufy, Nanoleaf, and Beats.



Eufy

Starting with the Anker brand Eufy, you can save big on Eufy Security products this week thanks to a series of deals on Eufy indoor cameras (compatible with HomeKit), outdoor cameras, Wi-Fi doorbells, and smart vacuum cleaners. Some of these deals require you to clip on-page coupons, but otherwise they have all been applied automatically.

HomeKit Cameras

Outdoor Cameras

Doorbells

Vacuums

Nanoleaf

You can also save on many Nanoleaf products on Amazon today, ranging from a set of starter kits at up to $50 off to the company's HomeKit-compatible Smart LED Light Bulb and Lightstrip. All of these deals have been automatically applied on Amazon and don't require a coupon code.

Beats

Lastly, Amazon is marking down a wide array of Beats headphones today, with the centerpiece deal on the Beats Studio Buds. You can get these accessories for $89.95 in five colors, down from $149.95, which is a new all-time low price on the earbuds.

Otherwise, there are deals on the Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and a few over-ear headphones, all of which you can find in the list below. These deals do not require any coupon codes.



