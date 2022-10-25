Deals: Save Big on Apple-Related Accessories From Eufy, Nanoleaf, and Beats

by

Today we're tracking a set of big sales across various Apple-related accessory brands on Amazon, including Eufy, Nanoleaf, and Beats.

Eufy

Starting with the Anker brand Eufy, you can save big on Eufy Security products this week thanks to a series of deals on Eufy indoor cameras (compatible with HomeKit), outdoor cameras, Wi-Fi doorbells, and smart vacuum cleaners. Some of these deals require you to clip on-page coupons, but otherwise they have all been applied automatically.

eufy dealNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

HomeKit Cameras

Outdoor Cameras

Doorbells

Vacuums

Nanoleaf

You can also save on many Nanoleaf products on Amazon today, ranging from a set of starter kits at up to $50 off to the company's HomeKit-compatible Smart LED Light Bulb and Lightstrip. All of these deals have been automatically applied on Amazon and don't require a coupon code.

nanoleaf deal

Beats

Lastly, Amazon is marking down a wide array of Beats headphones today, with the centerpiece deal on the Beats Studio Buds. You can get these accessories for $89.95 in five colors, down from $149.95, which is a new all-time low price on the earbuds.

beats deal

$60 OFF
Beats Studio Buds for $89.95

Otherwise, there are deals on the Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, and a few over-ear headphones, all of which you can find in the list below. These deals do not require any coupon codes.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

RalfTheDog Avatar
RalfTheDog
32 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Eufy cameras are great. I have several of them outside, connected to solar panels so they stay charged. They are expected to go a year without recharging. Sadly, this only happens if you don't use them.

I don't use indoor cameras. They seem kind of creepy to me. (I keep one turned off and charging in the garage. When I am out of town, I put it someplace out of the way in the house and turn it on.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
