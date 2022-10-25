Apple Support App Gains New Look and Revamped Reservation System

Apple today updated its Apple Support app with new functionality that makes it easier to make a reservation for service in an Apple retail location or from an Apple Authorized Service Provider.



The update revamps the look of the reservation system, giving it improved organization for quicker access to devices, support tools, and more. The app now opens with a "Tell us what's happening" interface, so you can type in what you need to get to it quickly, and it has a tiled interface for your various devices rather than a list.

Recommended articles are provided that might be useful to you based on the products you own, and there are quick access tools for resetting a password and checking AppleCare coverage.

When booking a repair, there are new sorting and filtering capabilities for finding suitable repairs, with options that include Same-Day Repair, Appointments, and Distance. Apple's full notes for the update are below:

- It's easier than ever to access support tools and get help with all of your Apple products

- Booking a reservation has a fresh look and feel, including enhanced sorting and filtering capabilities

- Performance enhancements and bug fixes (edited)

The Apple Support app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]