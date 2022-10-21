Deals: 2021 Apple TV 4K Hits New Record Low Price at $99.99

Apple's 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $99.99, down from its original price of $179.00. This beats the previous record low price that we tracked during Prime Early Access by about $5.

Apple announced a new model of the Apple TV 4K earlier this week, and it starts at just $129 for 64GB. While this makes the 2021 64GB model harder to recommend (it's currently $119.99 on Amazon), if you're okay with a previous-generation device and want to save money, today's sale on the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K is a great deal.

