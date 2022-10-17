Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Drops to Record Low Price of $269 ($60 Off)

Earlier today we tracked a return of a Prime Early Access all-time low price on the 2022 iPad Air, and now we're seeing a similar occurrence for the 2021 iPad. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $269.00, down from $329.00.

This is the best price we've ever seen for the iPad, and it was a price introduced during last week's Prime Early Access event. Both Silver and Space Gray are in stock, with delivery windows given between October 19 and 22.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.