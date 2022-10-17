Apple Freezes Plan to Buy Memory Chips From China's YMTC After US Imposes Export Controls
Apple has frozen plans to use chips from one of China's top memory chipmakers after tighter U.S. export controls were imposed on the Chinese tech sector, reports Nikkei.
According to the report, Apple intended to buy 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) for use in iPhones sold in the Chinese market as early as this year, with the possibility of eventually purchasing up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones.
Apple had already completed the months-long process to certify the memory before Washington earlier this month added YMTC and 30 other Chinese entities to an "Unverified" list of companies that U.S. officials have been unable to inspect. U.S. companies are prohibited from sharing any design, technologies, documents or specifications to companies on the Unverified List without a license.
The tighter controls have increased tensions with Beijing, since companies who cannot provide the necessary information within 60 days could be added to the official U.S. export control blacklist. YMTC is also being investigated by the U.S. Commerce Department over whether it violated Washington's export controls by selling chips to Huawei, which is already blacklisted.
The export controls on China imposed by the Biden administration are an effort to slow the country's technological and military advances by cutting off Beijing's supplies off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. Apple and YMTC did not respond to Nikkei's requests for comment.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments
Is China causing you problems in real life? No. Hard-working Chinese people is the reason we have abundant affordable products in the western world. But when the Chinese want to move up the value chain so they can catch up in quality of life, the west is now suddenly saying they're all around an evil country that must be sanctioned.
The west is basically saying to China, "no, you can't design, produce, and sell advanced technology. You must stay as our cheap factory."
And because China has a communist government (in name only, capitalism in practice), the US has another angle to justify these policies.
The US can say "we're banning chip imports/exports to China because they're a single communist government state" instead of saying "we're banning chip imports/exports to China because we're trying to slow their growth so we can stay the world boss longer".
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/for-america-china-is-the-new-japan-by-stephen-s-roach-2019-05
I always laugh when people think China vs the US is anything other than economics.
Let's see what happens.