Best Apple Deals of the Week: Amazon's Sale Brings Early Holiday Prices on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, More

This week saw the first big shopping event of the fall, thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The best Apple deals of the week were all found within this sale, and some can still be purchased today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple TV 4K

What's the deal? Take $69 off Apple TV 4K

Take $69 off Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The highlight of Prime Early Access was the 32GB Apple TV 4K down to $109.99, from $179.00. You can still get this model and the 64GB model for $69 off on Amazon. We did see a slightly lower price at the height of the event, but these prices are still solid deals and very steep discounts on the streaming device.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take $39 off AirPods 2

Take $39 off AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon introduced a solid price on the AirPods 2, available for $89.99 ($39 off), during its Prime Early Access Sale, and you can still get this deal right now. Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price.



Apple Watch Series 8

What's the deal? Take $50 off Apple Watch Series 8

Take $50 off Apple Watch Series 8 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

New $50 discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 also emerged this week, and they're still available to purchase. The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for for $349.00, down from $399.00, and the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is discounted to $379.00, down from $429.00. Both prices are record low discounts.



iPad mini 6

What's the deal? Take $99 off iPad mini 6

Take $99 off iPad mini 6 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The iPad mini 6 has one of the biggest sales still available on Amazon, with nearly every model getting discounted. You can get $99 off every version of the iPad mini 6, although some don't have every color on sale. Prices start at $399.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, an all-time low price.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.