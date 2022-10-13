Apple Maps Currently Experiencing Outage

The Apple Maps app appears to be experiencing issues at the current time, with Apple's System Status page listing an outage. According to Apple, users are seeing problems with Maps Display, Maps Routing and Navigation, Maps Search, and Maps Traffic.



‌Apple Maps‌ is not able to display traffic conditions at the current time, and search and routing are unreliable for some users. Apple says that the outage began at 1:00 Eastern Time, so if you are having trouble with ‌Apple Maps‌, you are not alone.

There is no word on when the Maps outage will be fixed, but we'll update this article when Apple addresses the issue.